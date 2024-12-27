Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-twenty-seven in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and Windows 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft confirmed a new Windows 11 issue this week that prevents future installations of security updates. The issue affects Windows 11 devices that were installed using installation media, but only if the October or November 2024 security updates were included. No workaround at the time for affected users.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Ashampoo Burning Studio 2025 (free trial available)

The latest version of Ashampoo's CD, DVD, and Blu-Ray burning software. It is a massive app that supports pretty much anything that you can do with optical media.

Burn anything to disc, create covers, use the disc-spanning feature, or support for disc-printing.

Flow Launcher

Flow Launcher is an open source file search tool and launcher for Windows. The default hotkey Alt-Space may interfere with Microsoft's new Copilot app, or vice versa, but it can be customized.

Type the name of an app to find and run it, or use Flow Launcher to search for files. It supports integration of the excellent Everything app, which guarantees faster and better search results than Windows' own search.

Hasleo Backup Suite Free 5.0

Hasleo's backup program for Windows supports system, disk, partition, and file backups. It also supports cloning operations.

The latest version, released this week, comes with a number of important improvements. Backups should take up less space on the disk now, thanks to the use of a new compression algorithm.