Microsoft issues critical .NET installer warning to developers

Citing an “unexpected change”, Microsoft has issued a warning to software developers to update their .NET Install links.

Microsoft is describing the situation as “critical”, and it comes after the bankruptcy of Edgio, a company responsible for hosting some .NET-related Content Delivery Network (CDN) instances. Developers are being told to take immediate action in order to avoid problems.

See also:

The fact that Edgio has filed for bankruptcy means that it will be ceasing operations. In an announcement that came just after Christmas, Microsoft says: “We are currently making an unexpected change to the way that .NET installers and archives are distributed. This change may affect you and may require changes in your development, CI, and/or production infrastructure. We expect that most users will not be directly affected, however, it is critical that you validate if you are affected and to watch for downtime or other kinds of breakage”.

The company goes on to say “it is critical that you validate if you are affected and to watch for downtime or other kinds of breakage”, adding:

We maintain multiple Content Delivery Network (CDN) instances for delivering .NET builds. Some end inazureedge.net. These domains are hosted by edg.io, which will soon cease operations due to bankruptcy. We are required to migrate to a new CDN and will be using new domains going forward. It is possible that azureedge.net domains will have downtime in the near-term. We expect that these domains will be permanently retired in the first few months of 2025.

The two affected domains are dotnetcli.azureedge.net and dotnetbuilds.azureedge.net. Microsoft says that that it has taken various steps to reduce the impact of the changes, and that more will be introduced. But the company stresses that there may still be problems and that developers should key an eye on dotnet/core #9671 for up-to-date information.

More details are available here.