Belkin BoostCharge Pro MagSafe Power Bank 5K gets Year of the Snake design

Belkin has introduced a new design for its existing BoostCharge Pro MagSafe Power Bank 5K to celebrate the Year of the Snake. This refreshed version of the popular power bank features a colorful snake-themed pattern symbolizing intelligence and elegance, inspired by the Chinese Zodiac. The updated design is available now through apple.com and select Apple retail stores across Asia and Australia, with a planned launch in the United States and Canada.

The BoostCharge Pro MagSafe Power Bank 5K remains unchanged in functionality, offering the same reliable performance it is known for. Equipped with a 5000mAh battery, it provides up to 16 hours of additional battery life for iPhone 12 and newer models. It supports Qi2 wireless charging, delivering up to 15W when plugged in or 7.5W when used as a standalone battery. Additionally, a USB-C port enables dual-device charging for added convenience.

Belkin’s convertible design allows users to easily switch between pad and stand modes, making it versatile for activities like streaming, video calls, or reading while charging. Its slim, portable form factor and LED status indicator ensure ease of use, whether at home or on the go.

The new snake-themed design is a creative update to an existing product, bringing a touch of personality to a practical accessory. Priced at $59.95, the limited-edition version is available in Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Malaysia, with a wider release in North America expected soon.