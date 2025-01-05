Millions of Windows 10 PCs face security disaster as Microsoft ends support

Millions of computers are heading towards a security crisis as Microsoft plans to end support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025. Despite this impending deadline, 32 million devices -- roughly 65 percent of household computers in Germany -- are still running the aging operating system. In the DACH region, including Austria and Switzerland, over 35 million systems rely on Windows 10, leaving millions of users exposed to potential cyberattacks once updates stop. By contrast, only about 33 percent of German devices have transitioned to Windows 11, and over a million are still running even older systems like Windows 8, 7, or XP.

Thorsten Urbanski, an IT security expert at ESET, is sounding the alarm. “It’s five minutes to midnight to prevent a security fiasco in 2025. We strongly urge users not to wait until October. Upgrade to Windows 11 now or choose an alternative operating system if your device cannot support the latest version. Otherwise, users are exposing themselves to significant security risks, including dangerous cyberattacks and data breaches.”

Urbanski stresses that businesses should act quickly, as relying on outdated systems is “grossly negligent.” He warns that unsupported devices are prime targets for ransomware attacks and espionage. “In the worst-case scenario, these computers can become the starting point for data losses, ransomware incidents, or even large-scale cyberattacks.”

The risks go beyond personal devices. Businesses still running Windows 10 could face compliance issues with data protection regulations, lawsuits, or productivity losses due to software and hardware incompatibilities. Microsoft has offered a paid extended support plan for Windows 10, but the costs are steep and rise annually. Urbanski notes, “Extending support is costly. Ignoring upgrades entirely could result in insurers refusing claims in the event of a breach, as outdated technology violates the standard of care.”

Urbanski also points out that the current situation is worse than when Windows 7 support ended in 2020. By late 2019, over 70 percent of users had already switched to Windows 10, while only about 20 percent remained on Windows 7. Today, the transition to Windows 11 is far slower, creating a dangerous environment. “Cybercriminals know these numbers well and are waiting for the end-of-support date. Once that hits, vulnerabilities will be exploited en masse.”

Microsoft’s decision to cease Windows 10 support without ensuring a smoother upgrade path has left millions of users in limbo. Those unable to move to Windows 11 are being advised to consider Linux as a secure alternative, especially for older hardware. ESET recommends immediate action: upgrade to the latest Windows version, use security software, limit administrative privileges, and perform regular backups. Urbanski warns, “Users and businesses must act now. Waiting until October will be too late to avoid the risks.”

