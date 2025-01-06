Acer reveals new Copilot+ PC lineup at CES 2025 with a range of AI-powered laptops and desktops

CES has arrived once again, bringing a raft of new product announcements from PC makers, with the spotlight once more on AI-powered devices. Acer has expanded its Copilot+ PC lineup with a range of new laptops and desktops aimed at bringing on-device AI performance to a wider audience.

The company’s latest models include the Swift Go 14 AI and Swift Go 16 AI, the Aspire 14 AI, Aspire S AI and Aspire C AI all-in-one desktops, and the Revo Box AI mini PC (yes, there's bit of a theme with all of Acer's product names). Each device is equipped with processors featuring integrated neural processing units (NPUs).

The Swift Go 14 AI and Swift Go 16 AI are thin-and-light models powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors with up to eight cores and 16 threads, reaching clock speeds of up to 5.0GHz. They also feature the XDNA2 NPU, capable of 50 TOPS, improving the performance of demanding AI-driven tasks. Battery life can reportedly reach up to 24.9 hours of video playback.

The laptops offer display choices between a 3K OLED panel or an IPS touch display, with the OLED model supporting 120Hz refresh rates and DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. Acer has also redesigned the chassis with an anodized aluminum finish and a stylish dual arrow pattern on the top cover, which you can see in the image below.

The Aspire 14 AI is designed for everyday productivity and comes with Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors with integrated NPUs. It offers up to 32GB of LPDDR5x memory, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. The 14-inch display options include a touch-enabled WUXGA panel or a 16:10 OLED version. Acer promises a long battery life of up to 22 hours.

For desktops, the Aspire S AI and Aspire C AI all-in-one models offer minimalistic designs with expanded AI features. The Aspire S AI comes with a 23.8-inch Full HD display, while the Aspire C AI includes 23.8-inch and 27-inch models with up to QHD resolution and 180Hz refresh rates.

Acer’s Revo Box AI mini PC, powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, rounds out the non-gaming product lineup with a compact 0.75-liter chassis, making it ideal for space-saving setups.

The new Acer Copilot+ PC series will begin rolling out soon, with pricing starting at $799 for the Aspire 14 AI.