Pawport introduces upgraded Smart Pet Door system

Pawport has announced its updated Smart Pet Door at CES 2025. The product, designed to modernize existing pet doors, aims to improve security and functionality. It mounts onto current pet doors and connects to a mobile app for remote control and smart home integration.

The company’s new model includes an additional exterior door that works alongside the indoor smart door to enhance security, weatherproofing, and usability. The doors are constructed from powder-coated steel and aluminum and feature dual deadbolts. The updated system also includes tamper alarms and is available in three series -- Standard, Designer, and Signature -- to offer varied price points and design options.

The system uses a smart collar tag to automatically open the door when the pet approaches, ensuring only authorized pets can pass through. Connected to the Pawport app, the system provides scheduling, pet-specific tracking, and compatibility with Alexa, Siri, and Google.

A new two-door option is available for those installing from scratch or during remodels. This setup includes a weatherproof outdoor door designed for professional installation, which works in sync with the indoor smart door to provide added protection from pests, intrusions, and weather-related issues.

The Standard Series is a budget-friendly option with durable steel and composite plastic components. The Designer and Signature Series offer upgraded materials and finishes, including scratch-resistant coatings and textured wood-like designs.

Additional features include pet curfews, weather-responsive settings, activity tracking, and customizable LED lighting. Power options include rechargeable batteries, USB-C, or solar panels. The door can also function during power outages with its optional backup battery.

Pricing for the Smart Pet Door starts at $499, with availability expected in early 2025.

