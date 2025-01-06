TP-Link showcases expanded smart home lineup

Today at CES 2025, TP-Link presented a broader smart home ecosystem. From advanced cleaning systems to next-generation security and lighting, these devices expand the reach of TP-Link’s Tapo ecosystem, all of which can be managed through the Tapo app.

Jeff Barney, President of TP-Link Systems Inc., noted, “These new additions address practical needs while integrating seamlessly into our existing ecosystem. By designing and manufacturing our components in-house, we’re able to offer more personalized solutions for consumers looking to create their ideal smart home.”

One standout product is the Tapo PalmKey Smart Door Lock, which uses palm vein recognition for secure, contactless entry. Unlike fingerprints or facial scans, this biometric technology relies on highly detailed vein patterns that are unique to every individual. The system functions regardless of whether hands are wet, dry, or dirty, offering consistent reliability.

The Tapo Atom-Link Lighting System is another key announcement, using both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Mesh technology to deliver stable, efficient control. It integrates with TP-Link’s smart bulbs, downlights, and switches, ensuring enhanced lighting performance even in areas with weak Wi-Fi coverage.

Security is a central theme in TP-Link’s announcements, with the introduction of the Tapo NVR Security System. This system provides continuous monitoring through live multi-camera streaming, secure local storage, and AI-powered recognition features that can distinguish between people, pets, and vehicles. Designed for both residential and commercial use, the lineup includes specialized cameras like the Tapo C4086B with low-light ColorPro Night Vision and the solar-powered Ultra-Long-Distance Wireless SolarCam for areas with limited network connectivity.

Outdoor security is further enhanced by the Tapo HybridCam Duo, which uses a dual-lens system to capture wide views and distant details simultaneously. This makes it an ideal option for expansive areas such as large yards or farms.

In the smart cleaning category, the Tapo RV70 Pro Ultra robot vacuum and mop system introduces a unique approach to sustainable cleaning. Its self-circulating station purifies and recycles water, reducing waste while maintaining cleaning efficiency. The system also helps regulate indoor humidity and neutralizes odors for a fresh and comfortable home environment.

This expanded product lineup complements TP-Link’s networking devices, which were reported earlier, offering consumers a more comprehensive approach to connected living. Pricing and availability details are expected as these devices move closer to launch.