Lenovo unveils ThinkPad X9 Aura, ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable, and more at CES 2025

Lenovo has unveiled a new range of AI-powered devices at CES 2025, aimed at creatives, professionals and businesses.

The new products include ThinkPad X9 Aura laptops, the innovative ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable, which features an expandable screen, ThinkCentre desktops, ThinkVision monitors, and a range of accessories. The new devices all focus on improving productivity and are designed with sustainability in mind, with many using a significant amount of recycled materials in their construction and packaging.

ThinkPad X9 Aura Editions

The new ThinkPad X9 Aura Editions, available in 14-inch and 15-inch models, are aimed at hybrid professionals. Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, these laptops run Windows 11 and come equipped with Lenovo AI Now, an on-device AI assistant built on Meta’s Llama 3.0. This assistant enables advanced features such as document organization, cross-device knowledge retrieval, and privacy-focused task automation, with all data processed locally.

The laptops boast a sleek design crafted from 50 percent recycled aluminum and feature a “metal grooved” bottom cover for durability and style. Engineered to meet MIL-SPEC 810H standards, the ThinkPad X9 series offers proven reliability for daily professional use. A new “engine hub” design houses critical components to optimize cooling and performance while maintaining a slim profile. Thunderbolt 4 ports on both sides of the device provide versatile connectivity for docks, monitors, and USB-C accessories.

The reimagined keyboard combines ThinkPad’s renowned typing comfort with a large haptic touchpad for precise navigation. The laptops include a communication bar with an 8MP MIPI camera for high-quality video calls, dual noise-canceling microphones, and a vivid OLED display with touch and non-touch options. The display delivers stunning visuals with deep blacks and rich colors, making it ideal for professional and personal use.

Battery life is designed to last all day, and Lenovo emphasizes sustainability with customer-replaceable cobalt batteries and 100 percent recycled packaging materials. The ThinkPad X9 also supports Wi-Fi 7, HDMI 2.1, and features a sleek, portable profile.

ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable offers an expanding display that transitions from a 14-inch compact screen to 16.7 inches vertically. This functionality provides nearly 50 percent more screen space, which is perfect for multitasking, document editing, or coding. The laptop’s OLED display features a 120Hz refresh rate, 400 nits of brightness, and 100 percent DCI-P3 color accuracy for vibrant visuals.

Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel Arc graphics, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable includes Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 7, and USB-C. The device also features a 19.9mm thin profile and weighs just 1.7kg, making it ideal for professionals on the go.

Lenovo’s ThinkBook Workspace feature supports multitasking by enabling split-screen functionality and providing access to frequently used apps. Sustainability features include eco-friendly packaging and the use of recycled materials in its construction.

ThinkCentre desktops

The ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 6 is an all-in-one PC with a 27-inch QHD display featuring four-sided ultra-thin bezels.

Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, the M90a includes an optional Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU for demanding visual tasks. AI-driven tools like Focus Sound deliver directional audio for privacy during virtual meetings, while Human Presence Detection 2.0 automatically locks the screen when the user steps away. The device also includes Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, Eyesafe-certified low blue light technology, and IP55-rated water and dust resistance.

The ThinkCentre neo 50q QC is a compact desktop PC powered by Snapdragon X processors. It delivers up to 45 TOPS (trillions of operations per second) of AI performance, making it ideal for small businesses that require powerful multitasking in a small form factor.

The mini PC includes multiple USB ports, HDMI, and DisplayPort options for dual-display setups, along with sustainability features like 60 percent recycled plastic in its chassis.

ThinkVision monitors

Lenovo's ThinkVision P Series monitors, which range from 23.8 to 40 inches, offer up to 98 percent DCI-P3 color coverage, variable refresh rates up to 120Hz, and ultra-thin bezels. Designed for professionals, they include True Split functionality for multitasking and daisy-chaining support for up to four monitors.

The screens use sustainable materials, with 95 percent post-consumer recycled plastic and stands made from 100 percent recycled aluminum.

Select ultrawide models offer enhanced productivity features, making them ideal for data analysis, content creation, and multitasking.

Accessories and proof-of-concept devices

Lenovo also used CES to showcase a range of accessories to complement its devices. The Lenovo 65W GaN Nano Adapter provides fast, efficient charging in a compact design. The X9 Charging GaN Dock offers multiple connectivity options, including HDMI 2.1, USB-A, USB-C, and a microSD card reader.

The Lenovo Multi-Device Wireless Mouse allows seamless switching between three devices, while the TWS Earbuds deliver clear call quality with hybrid active noise cancellation. The Self-Charging Bluetooth Keyboard, powered by ambient light, eliminates the need for batteries, and the QHD and 4K Pro Webcams provide AI-enhanced video quality.

Lenovo also demonstrated concept products, including the AdaptX Mouse, which can transform into a travel hub or power bank, and AI Headphones with real-time voice translation and voiceprint noise suppression.

Availability and pricing