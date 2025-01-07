Play Windows PC games on your Android phone for free using the brand new Winlator 9

If you've ever wished you could play AAA PC games on your Android phone or tablet, so you can enjoy them on the go, there's some good news. Winlator is a free Android app that lets you do exactly that, and it's incredibly easy to get started with it.

The program has just been updated to version 9 and it gains a number of important fixes and new features, ensuring an even smoother and more enjoyable gaming experience.

Winlator runs Windows (x86_64) games using Wine and Box86/Box64. This is what's new in Winlator 9.0:

  • Added a new graphics driver: Vortek (Experimental)
  • Added option to install components (Box64/Turnip/DXVK)
  • Improved ALSA plugin
  • Improved Force Fullscreen option (useful for low resolution games)
  • Updated Box64 (v0.3.2 release)
  • Added workaround for the following game: Ghost Song
  • Performance improvements on XServer and other fixes

To use Winlator, follow these steps:

  1. Download and install the Winlator_9.0.apk from GitHub Releases
  2. Launch the app and wait for the installation process to finish

The app itself is easy to set up although you will need to own the games you want to play as it doesn't come with any included. The app defaults to the Downloads folder, so just drop the games you want to play into there.

As you might expect, not all games will run perfectly on Winlator. Some fail to run entirely, while others require tweaks to the resolution. The app offers plenty of settings you can play around with though to hopefully get problematic games running.

You can watch YouTuber power333boom playing Dying Light using Winlator 9 in the video below.

