Like magic! Transform Windows 11 into the Microsoft OS you've always wanted in just a couple of mouse clicks

Windows 11, despite being marketed as a modern operating system, often feels visually uninspired and inconsistent. The rounded corners and glass-like transparency effects attempt a minimalist look but come across as bland rather than innovative.

Microsoft stepped out of its comfort zone with a centered taskbar and Start Menu, but that’s about as bold as the tech giant was prepared to go. Key UI elements, like the Start Menu, feel oddly sterile, with a basic grid of icons and limited customization, making it look more like a placeholder design than a refined final product.

Inconsistencies abound -- some menus embrace the new design language, while others, like the Control Panel and Device Manager, retain outdated Windows 7-era aesthetics, breaking the visual flow.

The taskbar, once a flexible productivity hub, is now overly simplified and locked in place, removing personalization options users have relied on for years. Even the dark mode implementation feels half-hearted, with bright elements stubbornly clashing against the darker theme.

It’s no wonder that concept creators like AR 4789 have come up with designs that showcase what Windows could look like. The thing is, it’s easy enough to give Windows 11 a makeover that brings it into the modern age without breaking features or ruining the good parts of the current design.

Take a look at the slideshow above. It shows how Windows 11 could look, and was created using Windhawk, which you can download now. YouTuber Tanjim The Tech Guy has put together a video showing how his “way cooler” version of Windows 11 was created.

Watch it below and share your thoughts on the end result in the comments.

