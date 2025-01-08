New Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i is the first Windows laptop with camera-under-display technology

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i

Lenovo made several big reveals at CES, but perhaps the most interesting is the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i (14”, 10). This laptop has numerous features that make it stand out from the crowd.

Not only is this a Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, it is a laptop with virtually no bezel; Lenovo boasts of a 98 percent screen-to-body ratio. The most interesting innovation, though, is the inclusion of an under-display camera (or camera-under-display/CUD) which means a webcam without the need for a notch or a bezel.

Under-display cameras are not an entirely new technology -- we’ve already seen them in a handful of mobiles. But the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i sees the technology advancing to a point that means it is suitable for laptops as well.

The laptop weighs in at 2.62lbs (1.19kg) and has a 75WHr battery providing up to 17 hours of run time. It is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with a 48 TOPS NPU. But the camera technology is the star of show. Lenovo says:

Create without borders with the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i (14”, 10) -- the world’s first available CUD (camera-under-display) laptop enhanced with Visionary.ai image processing technology, allowing for a razor-thin bezel which houses a 14” 4K 120Hz4 PureSight Pro OLED display. Hiding the camera under the display panel until it is needed means a pure, uninterrupted screen with no camera notch, making the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i (14”, 10) the world’s first laptop with a 98% screen-to-body ratio -- which gives the impression of a larger screen than usually seen in 14” laptops. The PureSight Pro display features Delta E<1, 100% sRGB, P3, and Adobe RGB support for superior color accuracy that ensures every shade is spot on no matter where the art is published and is certified by TÜV Low Blue Light and Eyesafe Display so creating for longer is easy on the eyes. The display cover is protected by an impact-resistant glass engineered to endure pressure, drops, and scratches while keeping the laptop safe and beautiful with its cat-eye-like 3D sheen.

As you would probably expect for such a device, pricing is somewhat above that of the average laptop. Expect to pay $1,849 when it launches in February.

