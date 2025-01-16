Nintendo Switch 2 announced but I’ll wait until homebrew is possible

Nintendo has officially announced the Nintendo Switch 2, set to launch in 2025. With promises of exclusive games, enhanced hardware, and backward compatibility with most Nintendo Switch titles, the new console is sure to attract attention. However, for some gamers, including myself, the real question is how easily the system will support homebrew development.

The original Nintendo Switch became iconic not just for its innovative design but for how quickly the homebrew community embraced it. Unlocking the system to run custom software, emulators, and other non-official programs was surprisingly easy. This ability allowed users to customize their consoles and experience gaming in a whole new way. For many, the possibility of running homebrew made the system even more appealing.

With the Switch 2 on the horizon, I’m in no rush to jump in until it’s clear whether homebrew will be possible. Nintendo has always worked to restrict access to its systems, frequently releasing patches and updates to close any security holes. Yet, the original Switch proved that the homebrew community is resourceful, and it’s likely only a matter of time before similar options emerge for the new console.

For now, there’s little reason to buy the Switch 2 at launch. The games and features may end up looking impressive, but the ability to unlock the system and use it for more than what Nintendo intends is what many of us are waiting for. Whether it’s custom apps, emulation, or experimental software, the flexibility offered by homebrew is worth the wait.

While Nintendo promotes the system with events like the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience and the April 2 “Nintendo Direct,” it’s the homebrew scene that will determine when I make my purchase. The original Switch’s thriving homebrew community added a layer of excitement and creativity that went beyond what Nintendo officially offered. I have no doubt the Switch 2 will eventually see similar possibilities, but until then, I’ll be holding off.