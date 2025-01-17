Apple decides to disable its broken AI-powered news summaries

While Apple was excited to roll out news summaries powered by artificial intelligence, the reception has been somewhat muted because of some serious issues. The Apple Intelligence notification summaries were found to be sharing misleading or incorrect new headlines.

The BBC and other news outlets complained that their names were being used to spread misinformation, and Apple responded by promising an update to the service. For now, though, the company seems have to changed its mind, opting instead to simply disable notification summaries.

Currently affecting the developer previews for iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and macOS Sequoia 15.3, Apple has completely disabled news and entertainment related notification summaries. This suggests that the fix the company was planning to implement via an update is taking longer that expected.

Apple has various changes planned for notification summaries, including making it clear that the feature is in beta ad that errors are possible. Other changes include tweaking the appearance of notification summaries to help differentiate them from other notifications. There will also be the option to disable the feature altogether.

For now, though, the feature is disable for everyone anyway. It is not yet clear when Apple intends to re-enable notification summaries, and Apple’s tendency to be tight-lipped about its work means we’re unlikely to get much advance warning.

Image credit: Bestravelvideo .com / Dreamstime.com