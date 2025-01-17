deepin 25 preview is now available here, offering a glimpse into a beautifully designed and highly secure Linux-based operating system that challenges Windows 11. Developed in China, deepin demonstrates how open source software can unite global communities and deliver innovation that transcends borders. While some might be wary of software made in China, there’s no need for concern -- deepin is largely open source, transparent, and a reminder that collaboration across nations fosters progress.

It’s important to note that this is a pre-release version, and users should expect potential bugs and incomplete features. Deepin’s development team recommends the preview version for those with technical expertise and advises against using it in production environments. Beginners are encouraged to stick with the stable deepin 23 release until deepin 25 is finalized.

One of the standout features in deepin 25 is its new “Solid” system, which sets core directories as read-only to prevent unauthorized changes, improving both stability and security. The OS also employs differential updates, minimizing download sizes while enabling seamless rollbacks in case of issues. This approach prioritizes user safety, ensuring a reliable experience even in the face of potential failures.

The deepin desktop environment (DDE) receives a major overhaul in this release, with a sleek redesign that includes translucent effects, customizable title bars, and smooth animations. The Control Center and Notification Center have been restructured for better usability, while features like scheduled shutdowns and improved notifications enhance convenience.

AI integration is another highlight of deepin 25, offering tools like AI FollowAlong and AI Writing Assistant to simplify tasks such as summarization, translation, and text creation. These features are deeply integrated into the OS, providing a seamless user experience that could inspire even proprietary systems like Windows 11.

Deepin’s new Treeland graphical compositor further enhances its appeal, delivering smooth performance, dynamic window management, and gesture controls for a modern and responsive desktop experience. The inclusion of Distrobox allows users to run other Linux distributions, such as Debian, Ubuntu, and Arch, directly within deepin, demonstrating the flexibility and openness that define Linux.

While this preview release is not without its quirks, it offers a promising look at what the final version could deliver. For those willing to explore its features and report bugs, deepin 25 preview is an exciting opportunity to experience a beautifully designed and secure Linux-based operating system. With its focus on innovation and collaboration, deepin 25 is setting a high bar for the future of desktop computing.

PHOTO ID: 82023534 © Kiankhoon | Dreamstime