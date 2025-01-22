Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25+, and S25 redefine Android flagship phones with AI and cutting-edge specs

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series has officially arrived, offering a trio of flagship smartphones: the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Packed with innovative AI features, premium hardware, and the latest version of Android, the devices will offer a blend of performance, personalization, and security.

Here’s a detailed look at what each model brings to the table.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: The ultimate powerhouse

The Galaxy S25 Ultra stands out with its 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate that adapts from 1Hz to 120Hz. Vision Booster enhances brightness and color depending on lighting conditions. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy, it offers a 40 percent improvement in AI performance compared to its predecessor.

The camera system is a highlight, featuring:

200MP Wide Camera with OIS for detailed photos.

50MP Ultra-Wide Camera with a 120-degree field of view.

Dual telephoto cameras, including a 5x optical zoom (50MP) and a 3x optical zoom (10MP).

10-bit HDR video recording and 8K 30fps video capture with advanced low-light capabilities.

The Ultra model includes up to 1TB of storage paired with 12GB of RAM. Its 5000mAh battery supports 65 percent charging in 30 minutes with a 45W adapter, alongside wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Galaxy S25+: The middle ground with big features

The Galaxy S25+ offers a slightly smaller 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, maintaining the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Vision Booster technology. Like the Ultra, it runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, ensuring smooth performance across tasks.

Camera features include:

50MP Wide Camera with OIS.

12MP Ultra-Wide Camera with a 120-degree field of view.

10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x optical zoom.

With up to 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, the S25+ balances power and efficiency. It houses a 4900mAh battery that charges quickly with a 45W adapter.

Galaxy S25: The compact flagship

For those seeking a more compact device, the Galaxy S25 features a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, also supporting the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Despite its smaller size, it retains the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, offering flagship-level performance.

Its camera system mirrors that of the S25+:

50MP Wide Camera with OIS.

12MP Ultra-Wide Camera with a 120-degree field of view.

10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x optical zoom.

The Galaxy S25 includes up to 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 4000mAh battery that charges up to 50 percent in 30 minutes with a 25W adapter.

Shared features across the lineup

All Galaxy S25 models include:

Android 15 with Samsung’s One UI 7, which integrates AI at its core for personalized experiences.

Gemini AI assistant, enabling seamless multitasking, natural language searches, and productivity tools.

Snapdragon Satellite for satellite-based messaging in emergencies.

IP68 water and dust resistance.

Seven years of OS upgrades and security updates.

Design and sustainability

The Galaxy S25 series incorporates premium materials, including titanium frames in the Ultra and recycled aluminum in the S25 and S25+. Recycled cobalt from previous devices is used in all batteries, reflecting Samsung’s focus on sustainability.

Color options and availability

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black, Titanium Whitesilver, and Titanium Gray. The Galaxy S25 and S25+ come in Navy, Silver Shadow, Icyblue, and Mint. Pricing and availability will be announced soon.