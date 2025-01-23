Vivaldi 7.1 brings privacy-focused features to Windows, Mac, and Linux

Vivaldi has made version 7.1 of its web browser available for download here. This version introduces many powerful new features for those seeking a more private and customizable browsing experience. With its focus on user control and independence, Vivaldi 7.1 should be an excellent choice for those looking for a reliable alternative to Chrome.

One cool new feature is the new weather widget, which provides real-time forecasts directly on your dashboard. This hub, which was introduced in Vivaldi 7.0, integrates tools like mail, calendar, and RSS feeds into one convenient location. The weather widget adds another layer of functionality, giving users quick access to forecasts without leaving their browser.

Customization is another big focus in this update. Users can now choose from new dashboard background styles or sync widget themes with the browser’s overall appearance. Unlike Chrome’s more limited design options, Vivaldi gives users the freedom to personalize their experience fully.

For those considering switching from Chrome, the new import open tabs feature makes it easier than ever to transition. This tool allows you to bring your active tabs directly into Vivaldi, ensuring your workflow stays uninterrupted as you explore a new browser.

Vivaldi’s speed dial, a feature that lets you quickly access your favorite sites, has been enhanced as well. The updated add speed dial dialog streamlines the process of bookmarking and organizing sites, making it faster and more intuitive to use.

The send tab to device feature simplifies sharing tabs between desktop and mobile devices. Whether you’re working on your computer or browsing on the go, this tool ensures your tabs are always within reach. Desktop-to-mobile sharing will roll out on January 30.

Vivaldi continues to set itself apart by prioritizing privacy. The browser has partnered with search engines like DuckDuckGo, Ecosia, Startpage, and Qwant, ensuring users have access to tools that respect their data. Unlike Chrome, Vivaldi does not track or profile users to generate revenue, maintaining its commitment to user privacy.

The update also addresses rare session-induced crash loops with a new recovery feature. While this is an uncommon issue, Vivaldi now automatically detects and resolves it, adding another layer of reliability to the browser.

With its privacy-first approach, robust customization options, and seamless tools for tab management, Vivaldi 7.1 is a compelling choice for anyone seeking a more independent and user-friendly alternative to Chrome.