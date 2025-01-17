Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-thirty in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and Windows 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Next month, Microsoft will install the new Outlook app as part of the February security updates on all unmanaged PCs. Microsoft says there is no way to block that initial installation, but users can remove it again and block it afterwards.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Auslogics BoostSpeed 14 (free limited, $19.95)

BoostSpeed is a system tweaker and optimization software for Windows. It comes with more than 20 different tools, including a new hardware monitor that notifies users about hardware issues, such as critical temperature levels of components.

Hash Tool

Hash Tool is a free application for Windows to calculate the hash of individual or multiple files. Hashes are often used for verification purposes, for instance to verify that a download succeeded or a backup is not corrupt.

Wo Mic

Wo Mic is a free tool that turns any Android phone or iPhone into a microphone for your PC. It requires that you install an app on your mobile and on the PC.

Its main purpose is giving you access to a microphone on your PC at that moment, e.g., after your dedicated microphone stopped working.