Microsoft reminds admins about the upcoming deprecation of WSUS driver synchronization

Closed sign

Having previously announced its intention to terminate the option to perform driver synchronization updates via Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), Microsoft has issued a reminder to users as the deadline draws closer.

There is still time to prepare for the demise of WSUS driver synchronization, but the clock is definitely ticking. With the end just weeks away, Microsoft has not only reminded admins that they need to take action but also suggested alternatives.

It was back at the end of June that Microsoft first indicated its intention to kill off WSUS driver synchronization. Having conducted a survey of WSUS users, Microsoft found that a third were syncing drivers through the service. This was clearly not enough for the company, who dismissed these users as “only 34 percent”.

In a message on the Windows release health page, Microsoft says:

If you’re using driver synchronization updates via Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), prepare for change. This service is scheduled for deprecation on April 18, 2025. For on-premises contexts, drivers will be available on the Microsoft Update catalog, but you won’t be able to import them into WSUS. You’ll need to use any of the available alternative solutions, such as Device Driver Packages, or transition to cloud-based driver services for your organization, such as Microsoft Intune and Windows Autopatch.

Microsoft has offered the following resources as useful options for abandoned users of WSUS driver synchronization:

Image credit: Oleksandra OsadchaDreamstime.com

