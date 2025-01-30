Deepfakes, workforce fraud and phishing incidents on the rise across businesses

No Comments

Half of businesses have reported a growth in deepfake and AI-generated fraud, alongside rising biometric spoofs and counterfeit ID fraud attempts, according to the 2025 State of Identity Fraud Report, released today by AuthenticID.

The report analyzes internal proprietary data anonymized from AuthenticID's identity verification and fraud detection technology. When paired with insights from annual fraud surveys of both fraud and technology professionals as well as consumers in North America, the report offers a comprehensive view of the fraud landscape.

"In 2024, we saw just how sophisticated fraud has now become: from deepfakes to sophisticated counterfeit IDs, generative AI has changed the identity fraud game," says Blair Cohen, AuthenticID founder and president. "It's clear from our data and surveys that businesses may not even know the extent of the fraud they're allowing to pass through their systems -- making both vigilance and action crucial in 2025."

The overall fraud rate has climbed to 2.1 percent, marking the highest level observed by AuthenticID in the past three years. It shows 70 percent of people are moderately or extremely worried about the threat of generative AI-based fraud and deepfakes online.

Businesses have observed a shocking 76 percent increase in phishing attempts, while 68 percent of businesses have encountered workforce-related fraud, with impersonation of an employee as the most common fraud type.

In 2024, AuthenticID detected 42 percent more fake IDs and suspicious biometric transactions processed through its verification system year-on-year, highlighting both the impact of fraud and adoption of verification solutions by businesses.

"In 2025, businesses should embrace the mentality to 'think like a hacker,' to combat new cyber threats," says Chris Borkenhagen, chief digital officer/information security officer at AuthenticID. "Staying ahead of evolving strategies such as AI deepfake-generated documents and biometrics, emerging technologies, and bad actor account takeover tactics are crucial in protecting your business, safeguarding data, and building trust with customers."

You can get the full report from the AuthenticID site.

Image credit: Wrightstudio/Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft expands its Surface for Business Copilot+ PC lineup with new Intel Core Ultra-powered Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7

Inside Pluton -- Microsoft's security processor that's coming to a PC near you soon

Deepfakes, workforce fraud and phishing incidents on the rise across businesses

Remote employees work longer hours

I asked ChatGPT and DeepSeek to generate some random lottery numbers -- what happened next defied all odds

Microsoft releases KB5050094 update to fix audio issues caused by earlier update

Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.88.0, killing off Video Conference Mute to make way for a new utility

Most Commented Stories

New year, new Microsoft OS -- the stunning Windows 25 is everything Windows 12 should be

46 Comments

Optimum 10 Pro is an upgraded version of Windows 10 with next-level performance, privacy and control

29 Comments

Like magic! Transform Windows 11 into the Microsoft OS you've always wanted in just a couple of mouse clicks

20 Comments

Say goodbye to Windows 11 and switch to MX Linux 23.5 for a faster PC

14 Comments

Microsoft says 2025 is the year to ditch Windows 10 and embrace Windows 11

10 Comments

Millions of Windows 10 PCs face security disaster as Microsoft ends support

9 Comments

Sticking with Windows 10? No more Microsoft 365 for you!

8 Comments

The European Commission wants Elon Musk to reveal the secrets of the X recommendation algorithm (don’t we all?)

7 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.