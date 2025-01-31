Newegg RTX 50 Series launch shows gamers will pay anything for the latest GPU

Newegg’s launch of NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs was nothing short of a frenzy, with stock selling out in minutes as gamers rushed to secure the latest tech. The retailer has promised restocks as more inventory becomes available, encouraging customers to stay tuned to its social media for updates.

The demand was off the charts. Newegg reported that 18 of its top 25 most-viewed product pages belonged to the RTX 50 Series, proving just how eager buyers were. Searches for “RTX 5080” and “RTX 5090” skyrocketed, making up 9 of the top 10 search terms on the site. Compared to the previous week, searches for these GPUs spiked 25 times. The rush also caused a massive traffic surge, with site visits increasing by as much as 10 times during the launch window.

As expected, stock vanished almost instantly. Newegg confirmed that all available units were gone within 20 minutes, with most selling out in the first five. The retailer carried a variety of models from brands like ASUS, Gigabyte, AORUS, MSI, PNY, and ZOTAC. In addition to standalone GPUs, Newegg offered prebuilt gaming desktops featuring the RTX 50 Series from ABS, iBUYPOWER, Skytech, and other manufacturers.

“The response to the NVIDIA RTX 50 Series has been extraordinary,” said Jim Tseng, VP of Product Management at Newegg. “The overwhelming demand reaffirms the gaming and PC community’s enthusiasm for the very best technology. For our customers who have not yet been able to secure a GPU, we’re committed to working with NVIDIA and our AIB partners to ensure future restocks and continued availability.”

This launch made one thing clear -- dedicated gamers will do whatever it takes to get the best hardware. Even with premium pricing, demand was through the roof. AI-powered gaming, real-time ray tracing, and DLSS 4 are pushing gaming performance to new levels, and enthusiasts aren’t willing to settle for less.

The bottom line? Gamers will go all in for top-tier performance. The RTX 50 Series launch has once again proven that when the best hardware drops, cost is no obstacle for those who refuse to compromise.

