StarTech.com unveils 4-port 240W USB-C charger with GaN technology

StarTech.com has introduced a high-capacity charging solution designed for professional environments. The 240W Multi-Device USB-C Charger is built for IT professionals, offering multiple charging ports, security features, and flexible mounting options. With four USB-C ports supporting up to 140W per port and a total output of 240W, it is intended for workstations, meeting rooms, and shared spaces.

According to StarTech.com, the charger can power MacBook Pro models with M3 or M4 chips, as well as tablets and smartphones. The company states that in-house testing shows a MacBook Pro 16 with an M3 Max or M4 Pro/Max can reach 50 percent charge in 30 minutes. The device uses gallium nitride (GaN) technology, which StarTech.com says helps it run cooler and maintain power output over extended use.

The charger includes a pre-installed surface-mount bracket with a 100x100 VESA pattern, allowing it to be mounted under desks, behind monitors, or inside enclosures to reduce clutter and free up wall outlets. It also features quad USB-C side-locking ports to secure cables and built-in locking slots, including Noble Wedge, K-Slot, and Nano slots, for added security in shared workspaces.

To complement the charger, the company is also releasing USB-IF certified 240W USB-C charging cables with side-locking screws. These nylon-braided, silicone-coated cables are designed for durability and backward compatibility with lower-power devices. They will be available in 6.6-foot and 10-foot lengths.

The 240W Multi-Device USB-C Charger will be available in February 2024. However, you can pre-order it here now for just $178.99.

