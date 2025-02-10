Netrunner 25 Shockworm is a stunning KDE Plasma Linux distro and a great Windows 11 alternative

The creators of Netrunner have just released a new iteration of their Debian-based Linux distribution, Netrunner 25 "Shockworm." This update offers enhanced security patches, a fresh desktop background, and an interface that's smoother than ever.

Netrunner 25 is built on Linux Kernel 6.1.0 for stability, with KDE Plasma 5.27.5 for a modern look and feel. It uses Qt 5.15.2 for backend operations, so everything should run without a hitch. On the software front, you get Firefox 128.6.0 ESR, LibreOffice 7.4.7.2, and VLC 3.0.21. The updated OS also comes with a new "Shockworm" themed wallpaper.

Although it might not grab daily headlines, Netrunner has always been special to me. It stands out as one of the more visually pleasing KDE Plasma distributions around, with a smart, stylish design. The level of polish here is nice, making it a genuine contender for Windows 11.

If you're considering switching someone from your family -- perhaps an older relative -- to Linux, then Netrunner could be the perfect fit. Its clean, intuitive interface and decent app selection make it a good, user-friendly choice, especially for those accustomed to Windows.

For those eager to give it a try, the 64-bit ISO for Netrunner 25 is available for download here.

