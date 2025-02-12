AI romance scams are exploding on dating apps ahead of Valentine’s Day -- here’s how to avoid getting tricked

Valentine’s Day should be a time for love, but sadly, these days it is also an opportunity for digital tricksters to pull scams. Recent insights from McAfee shows that AI bots, celebrity impostors, and misleading dating apps are on the rise, complicating the quest for true love online.

Dating apps are super popular nowadays, with over 60 percent of folks using them or social media to find love. If you’re in the 18-24 demographic, you’re likely swiping through Tinder, Snapchat, or TikTok in search of a connection. But be warned, scammers are using AI to spin convincing tales of romance.

The findings are stark: more than half of those surveyed have either lost money or felt pressured into buying gifts for online acquaintances. A notable 26 percent have encountered AI chatbots posing as humans, and 76 percent believe AI simplifies the task of faking relationships, leading to emotional and financial manipulation.

Deepfakes add another layer of deception. One in five has been approached by someone pretending to be a celebrity on social media. Of those tricked, 33 percent have suffered financial losses averaging nearly $2,000. Imagine being romanced by who you think is a star, only to find out it’s a scammer with a digital mask!

Scammers aren’t just in the messaging game; they’re also launching fake dating apps to harvest personal data. In just seven weeks, nearly 11,000 attempts to download these deceptive apps were thwarted by McAfee alone. Over 321,500 scam URLs were blocked, which equates to over 6,000 fake links daily.

The financial impact of these schemes can be crushing. One widow was scammed out of $30,000 over months on a dating site, while a young programmer was duped by a so-called lover whose image and messages were all artificially crafted. Very sad.

How can you keep your heart safe this Valentine’s? If something sounds too perfect, it probably is. Scammers push for quick commitments and often avoid video calls. Using tools like reverse image search can reveal if your potential partner is real or a digital fabrication. Be cautious with personal information as even small details can lead to identity theft. And remember, never send money to someone you haven’t met in person.

Cybersecurity tools (like those from McAfee) can guard against these digital deceits, ensuring your Valentine’s Day is about genuine connections, not scams. So, while AI might excel at crafting words of love, we should try and keep our love stories authentic.

PHOTO CREDIT: Artur Szczybylo | Dreamstime