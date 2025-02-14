Enterprise tech buyers reveal their 2025 spending priorities

A new report from Crane Venture Partners looks at the priorities of senior executives who collectively influence $3–$4 billion in annual technology spending.

Respondents include leaders from major companies such as Microsoft, Bloomberg, Procter & Gamble, Kohl's, Arm, Comerica Bank, and NBC Universal. The report finds that while 100 percent of surveyed executives believe AI will shape enterprise operations, only 10 percent have so far fully integrated AI into their workflows.

Additionally, only 11.7 percent of enterprises consider themselves 'very prepared' for AI and emerging technologies, with a majority (56.7 percent) admitting they are only 'somewhat prepared.'

AI governance is hindered by fragmentation, with 70 percent of enterprises lacking a single leader overseeing AI adoption, creating inefficiencies in compliance and risk management. 51.7 percent of respondents cite data integration and interoperability as major hurdles, underscoring the gap between AI ambition and execution. Additionally, 45 percent cite data governance and compliance concerns.

Development is a key driver when it comes to implementing AI, 76.7 percent of respondents cite AI-augmented engineering as a top focus, reflecting the growing role of developers in AI deployment. However, developers also report significant challenges, including integration issues and security concerns, underscoring the urgent need for developer-friendly AI and security solutions.

Krishna Visvanathan, co-founder and partner at Crane Venture Partners, says, “AI is no longer just a boardroom discussion -- it's an operational reality. But our survey makes it clear that while enterprises are eager to adopt AI, they're struggling with fragmented leadership, comprehensive data challenges, and security concerns."

While AI dominates discussions, 76.7 percent of enterprise leaders say they prioritize cybersecurity innovations, and 36.7 percent see quantum computing as an emerging disruptor, particularly for industries reliant on high-performance computing and encryption.

You can get the full report from the Crane site.

Image credit: Rawpixel/depositphotos.com