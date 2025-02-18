Google makes buying books easier for Play Books users on Apple iPhone

If you’re the type of person who loves to dive into a good book, Google has just made things simpler for you on your iPhone (and iPad). Historically, Play Books has been great for reading ebooks and audiobooks, but buying them on iOS was less than ideal. That’s changing now.

Google has introduced a new “Get Book” feature in the Play Books iOS app, which now directly navigates you to the Google Play website for a seamless purchase. Gone are the days of navigating through confusing mazes; just tap, buy, and start your reading without distractions.

It’s refreshing to see Google acknowledging iPhone users rather than ignoring them. If you’re curious, the Play Books app is readily available in the Apple App Store.

IMAGE CREDIT: 41304529 © Neirfy | Dreamstime