Plugable launches USBC-MSTH3 USB-C HDMI hub for triple-monitor setups

No Comments

If you need to connect multiple displays, you'll be pleased to know that Plugable has just released the USBC-MSTH3, a new USB-C hub designed for that very purpose. The hub uses Multi-Stream Transport (MST) technology, which allows users to spread their Windows desktop across three external screens.

The hub supports HDMI 2.1, offering various display configurations:

  • A single monitor at 8K resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate,
  • Dual monitors at 4K resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate,
  • Or three monitors at 4K resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate.

The design of the USBC-MSTH3 keeps all HDMI ports neatly aligned on one side for easy setup. And while it is primarily optimized for Windows, it should also work with Linux and macOS -- however, those users could experience some compatibility issues.

The Plugable USBC-MSTH3 is available today, priced at $49.95. Early buyers can snag a $5 discount through Amazon here.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Right now, there is no right or wrong SASE answer 

Companies block GenAI but workers still use it

Plugable launches USBC-MSTH3 USB-C HDMI hub for triple-monitor setups

New platform helps enterprises take control of AI

P3 Pro portable charger with MagSafe Qi2 wireless charging and global adapters launches from Infinacore

Who needs Windows 11? FreeXP is a modern version of Microsoft's greatest OS, powered by Debian Linux

A third of people would like to delete themselves from the internet

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12 won't pull me away from Linux unless Microsoft fixes these 5 things

44 Comments

AR OS 2 is everything we want Windows 12 to be -- and more

38 Comments

Google is the latest tech firm to drop diversity hiring targets following Trump’s executive orders

24 Comments

Oreon 10, our favorite Windows replacement, has just been updated -- and it's about to get much, much better!

14 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 in just five clicks

14 Comments

Microsoft is forcing the new Outlook for Windows app on Windows 10 users with the mandatory KB5051974 update

11 Comments

Microsoft and Apple should take a long hard look at Elon Musk’s ‘Big Balls’

10 Comments

The European Commission wants Elon Musk to reveal the secrets of the X recommendation algorithm (don’t we all?)

9 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.