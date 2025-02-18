Plugable launches USBC-MSTH3 USB-C HDMI hub for triple-monitor setups

If you need to connect multiple displays, you'll be pleased to know that Plugable has just released the USBC-MSTH3, a new USB-C hub designed for that very purpose. The hub uses Multi-Stream Transport (MST) technology, which allows users to spread their Windows desktop across three external screens.

The hub supports HDMI 2.1, offering various display configurations:

A single monitor at 8K resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate,

Dual monitors at 4K resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate,

Or three monitors at 4K resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate.

The design of the USBC-MSTH3 keeps all HDMI ports neatly aligned on one side for easy setup. And while it is primarily optimized for Windows, it should also work with Linux and macOS -- however, those users could experience some compatibility issues.

The Plugable USBC-MSTH3 is available today, priced at $49.95. Early buyers can snag a $5 discount through Amazon here.

