Enterprises set to waste billions due to lack of cloud cost awareness among developers

No Comments

A disconnect between FinOps and development teams is leading to wasted spend on cloud infrastructure costs according to 52 percent of engineering leaders.

Research from software delivery platform Harness finds developers have limited insight into cloud waste. Fewer than half of respondents say they have access to real time data on idle cloud resources (43 percent), unused or orphaned resources (39 percent), and over or under-provisioned workloads (33 percent).

Without a clear picture of cloud resource requirements, 55 percent of developers say purchasing commitments are ultimately based on guesswork. As a result, enterprises estimate that 21 percent of their cloud infrastructure spend is wasted on underutilized resources, equating to an estimated $44.5 billion in 2025 alone.

"Cloud infrastructure spend is one of the biggest line items for modern enterprises, right behind salary. Leadership teams should ask themselves if they are comfortable relying on guesswork to manage and optimize this spend," says John Bonney, CFO at Harness. "With a lack of visibility into cloud costs and constantly shifting requirements for workloads, needless inefficiencies and over-commitments are eating up resources and holding firms back when they are under pressure to do more with less."

The study finds there's a lack of transparency across organizations when sharing cloud spend data. Most organizations are failing to set up fundamental cloud cost optimization best practices. 71 percent of developers don't carry out spot orchestration, 61 percent don't rightsize instances, 58 percent don't use reserved instances or savings plans, and 48 percent don't track idle resources. Only 32 percent of developers have fully automated practices to enforce cost-savings such as shutting down idle resources.

But despite these failings 62 percent of developers want more control over, and responsibility for, managing cloud infrastructure costs.

"The reality is developers don't often view cost optimization as a priority. This disconnect leads to overprovisioned resources, idle instances, and inefficient architectures that quietly drain budgets," says Ravi Yadalam, senior director of product management at Harness. "Cloud efficiency isn't just a numbers game -- it's about creating a culture of cost awareness where enterprises shift their FinOps practices left, so engineers understand how their architectural choices directly impact both performance and financial outcomes."

The full report is available on the Harness site.

Image credit: rrraum/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Googled yourself and found something you don't like? Google has made it easier to remove search results containing info about you

Enterprises set to waste billions due to lack of cloud cost awareness among developers

AI code assistants speed up development but add to risks

2024 broke records for ransomware attacks

99 percent of organizations experience API security issues

Why API-first engineering is the way forward for software development

Five ways data platforms are underpinning the second cloud revolution

Most Commented Stories

Who needs Windows 11? FreeXP is a modern version of Microsoft's greatest OS, powered by Debian Linux

65 Comments

Windows 12 won't pull me away from Linux unless Microsoft fixes these 5 things

46 Comments

AR OS 2 is everything we want Windows 12 to be -- and more

38 Comments

Google is the latest tech firm to drop diversity hiring targets following Trump’s executive orders

24 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 in just five clicks

14 Comments

Oreon 10, our favorite Windows replacement, has just been updated -- and it's about to get much, much better!

14 Comments

Microsoft is forcing the new Outlook for Windows app on Windows 10 users with the mandatory KB5051974 update

11 Comments

Microsoft and Apple should take a long hard look at Elon Musk’s ‘Big Balls’

10 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.