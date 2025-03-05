Ransomware attacks up 30 percent driven by AI and RaaS

The latest threat report from Deep Instinct shows ransomware attacks increasing by 30 percent, driven by AI-powered phishing and Ransomware-as-a-Service offerings.

The findings reveal that AI-generated phishing campaigns have grown in efficacy with advancements in reconnaissance and video and voice generation tools.

The expansion of Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) models meanwhile has amplified the scale and complexity of these attacks, with the healthcare and financial sectors bearing the brunt. The report illustrates how ransomware groups prioritize sectors that manage critical services and sensitive data, such as the healthcare industry, leveraging operational urgency to pressure victims into paying.

"This latest Threat Report reveals that cybercriminals are not slowing down with AI-driven attacks, advanced ransomware tactics, and state-sponsored cyber operations pushing organizations to the brink," says Yariv Fishman, CPO at Deep Instinct. "To keep up, businesses must move beyond status-quo, reactive defenses that have disappointed time and time again. The era of solely relying on detection and response is over -- preemptive security, fueled by deep learning, will determine the winners in this cyber arms race."

Cyber attacks have also surged in response to geopolitical tensions, particularly in regions affected by the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas conflict, and China-Taiwan tensions. Furthermore, nation-state actors and hacktivist groups are continuing to leverage cyber operations to disrupt infrastructure, spread misinformation, and conduct espionage.

The US is the top target for ransomware attacks. However, there has been a noticeable shift in ransomware targeting other nations, such as France, Italy, and Austria. Several ransomware families emerged or rose in prominence in 2024 including LockBit 3.0, RansomHub, and Akira. Early in the year Akira alone had compromised over 250 organizations across North America, Europe, and Australia, collecting over $42 million in ransom payments.

The full report is available from the Deep Instinct site.

Image credit: lighthouse/depositphotos.com