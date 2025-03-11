CrossOver 25 makes gaming on macOS and Linux even better -- could it help gamers ditch Windows 11?

CodeWeavers has just released CrossOver 25 for macOS and Linux, and it’s packed with some seriously awesome improvements. Thanks to Wine 10.0 bringing over 5,000 changes, this update should make running both Windows games and apps on non-Windows systems smoother than ever. Could this finally convince gamers to dump Microsoft's OS?

Let’s be honest, Windows 11 hasn’t exactly won over everyone. Between forced updates, hardware restrictions, and Microsoft’s annoying obsession with AI features (that most people don’t even want), it has left many gamers looking for alternatives. That’s where CrossOver 25 comes in.

This version doesn’t just update Wine, it completely changes how games run out of the box. A new configuration system makes sure the best graphics settings are applied automatically, choosing between wined3d, DXMT, DXVK, or D3DMetal without users needing to tweak anything. This should mean more games will “just work” without headaches.

Speaking of DXMT, this brand-new Metal-based DirectX 11 implementation for macOS is another step towards making Windows gaming irrelevant. It’s designed to improve performance, particularly on lower-spec Macs, and some games even default to it because it runs better than other options. D3DMetal 2.1 improves Apple Silicon compatibility, letting games like Street Fighter 6, Need for Speed Heat, Nioh 2, and The Last of Us Part 1 run better than before.

And for those who still buy games on Steam, CrossOver 25 has improved startup times massively, making Steam feel less sluggish. Additionally, GOG Galaxy and Epic Games Store now work on macOS, giving gamers more options.

One of the biggest wins? Red Dead Redemption 2 now runs on Mac without any tinkering! That’s a game people have been wanting to play outside of Windows for years, and now it just works. Multiplayer support has been improved too, with fixes for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Tekken 8, and Age of Mythology: Retold. Other big-name games like Fallout 76, Far Cry 6, Dead Space, and Monster Hunter Rise also see improvements.

True, not every video game will work perfectly, but with updates like this, the gap between Windows and alternative platforms is shrinking, making macOS and Linux a real option for gamers.

You can download a trial of CrossOver 25 here.

Image Credit: Kiselev Andrey Valerevich/Shutterstock