Plugable launches USBC-E5000 5Gbps USB-C Ethernet adapter and TBT5-240W1M Thunderbolt 5 cable

Today, Plugable launches two new super-cool products that should be useful in a laptop bag or collection of tech-tools. There is the USBC-E5000 5Gbps USB-C Ethernet Adapter and the TBT5-240W1M Thunderbolt 5 Cable.

The USBC-E5000 is a USB-C dongle that offers speeds up to 5Gbps. Of course, you will be limited by the maximum speed of the network to which you connect. In other words, you won’t magically get 5Gbps when connecting to a gigabit network.

The adapter is listed as compatible with Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS. However, it should also work with modern Linux distributions too, such as Ubuntu and Fedora.

The TBT5-240W1M Thunderbolt 5 Cable delivers an insane 80Gbps of bidirectional bandwidth, with a 120Gbps Bandwidth Boost feature for multi-display setups. If you need to drive multiple high-res monitors, it supports triple 4K at 144Hz, dual 8K at 60Hz, or a single 4K at 540Hz. Yeah, this cable is quite impressive!

Additionally, the cable delivers up to 240W of power and don’t worry, it is certified by Thunderbolt and USB-IF, ensuring compatibility with Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, USB4, and USB-C devices.

Both are available from Amazon now. The Plugable USBC-E5000 5Gbps USB-C Ethernet Adapter is available here for $39.95 with a 20 percent coupon, while the TBT5-240W1M Thunderbolt 5 Cable can be had here for $29.95 with a 15 percent coupon.

