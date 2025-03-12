New partnership simplifies zero trust access for enterprises

The shift to hybrid working means that managing enterprise networks has become more complicated, but legacy remote access solutions fall short in meeting the needs of supporting both managed and unmanaged users and devices.

Unmanaged users don't want to install heavyweight clients designed for managed use, such as VPN or ZTNA clients. Plus, in the case of contractors or consultants who service multiple customers, it's just not possible or practical to install multiple clients.

To simplify zero trust access, Menlo Security and Google have partnered to empower organizations to provide secure access to enterprise applications for managed devices, BYOD users, and contractors using their own devices, all through their existing Google Chrome Enterprise browser.

"The modern workplace exists wherever an employee opens their device, and that workspace is increasingly within the browser itself,” says Amir Ben-Efraim, Menlo Security CEO. "Recognizing this shift, we've partnered with Google to integrate Menlo Security Secure Application Access with Chrome Enterprise to deliver a seamless ZTNA experience that's as flexible and adaptable as today's hybrid workforce. This empowers organizations with easy-to-use controls, works across any device, and deploys quickly to secure access to apps and data. This collaboration marks a significant leap forward in browser security, making work safer and more productive for everyone."

Menlo Security Secure Application Access, through its integration with Chrome Enterprise, validates endpoint security posture on both managed and unmanaged devices without the need to install any client software. At the same time working with Google Cloud extends the reach of the Menlo Secure Enterprise Browsing Solution to close a significant gap in browser security for both managed desktops and unmanaged devices.

"The modern threat landscape demands a more adaptive approach to security," says Kiran Nair, product manager, Google Chrome Enterprise. "That's why Chrome Enterprise and Menlo Security have teamed up to deliver an agentless solution that responds in real-time to user and device risk. This joint solution allows enterprises to extend the Chrome Enterprise in-browser security controls with the Menlo browser security suite. By intelligently routing traffic through additional layers of protection based on posture signals, we're ensuring that sensitive data remains secure, no matter where your users are working."

The Menlo Secure Enterprise Browsing solution is available now in Google Marketplace.

Image credit: Nuttapong Punna/Dreamstime.com