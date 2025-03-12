TP-Link TL-WR3002X Wi-Fi 6 travel router launches on Amazon

TP-Link has launched a brand new compact travel router. The TL-WR3002X is equipped with dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and provides speeds up to 2,402 Mbps on 5GHz and 574 Mbps on 2.4GHz.

It also has both a 2.5-gigabit WAN port and a gigabit LAN port for wired networking. Additionally, it features a USB 3.0 port and a microSD slot for file sharing and storage.

The TL-WR3002X features a svelte build and has a USB-C power input. Users can power it with a wall adapter, power bank, or compatible laptop, making it a really smart choice for travelers.

The TP-Link TL WR3002X travel router is available now from Amazon here for $99.99. However, a limited-time discount will lower the price to $79.99 when using promo code 20WA3002.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

