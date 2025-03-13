ADATA SC730 is a tiny external SSD with USB-C and USB-A connectivity

Well, folks, ADATA has announced the SC730 -- a super-compact external solid state drive that features both USB-C and USB-A connectors. Weighing just 7.8g and measuring a mere 36mm in length, this SSD is smaller than many USB flash drives but delivers speeds up to 600MB/s.

The SC730’s dual-interface design means it works with everything from laptops and tablets to smartphones and gaming consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox. ADATA is also highlighting its compatibility with iPhone 15 and newer models, letting users back up photos and videos directly without needing extra adapters.

ADATA is pushing sustainability with this drive. The SC730’s casing is made from 50 percent post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials, which the company claims helps cut carbon emissions during production. It also sports a pretty iridescent nano-imprint finish that not only looks cool, but apparently, it can help prevent fingerprints too.

Available in 512GB and 1TB capacities, the SC730 looks to be a solid external storage option. ADATA hasn’t revealed pricing yet, sadly; that will probably determine whether you will buy this drive or not. With that said, it should be available here soon.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

