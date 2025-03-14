Silicon Power Endura SSDs promise speeds up to 7000MB/s -- but where’s PCIe 5.0?

Silicon Power has announced its latest lineup of solid state drives, the Endura series, featuring four new models: E55, E60, ED90, and ES75. Built with 3D TLC NAND, these SSDs offer a mix of performance and reliability for different types of users. But here’s the thing -- there’s no PCIe 5.0 option. In 2025, that’s a tad surprising.

The E55 is the entry-level model, a meager 2.5-inch SATA III SSD. It comes in sizes from 512GB to 2TB and delivers read speeds up to 500MB/s and write speeds up to 450MB/s. If you’re still running a mechanical hard drive, this is an obvious upgrade.

For those moving beyond SATA, the E60 offers a PCIe Gen3x4 interface with speeds reaching 2200MB/s read and 1600MB/s write. It supports NVMe 1.3 and includes LDPC and ECC for better data integrity. It’s a decent pick for multitasking, casual gaming, and general use.

Stepping it up a bit, the ED90 brings PCIe 4.0 and NVMe 1.4 into the mix. With capacities up to 4TB, it boasts speeds of 5000MB/s read and 4800MB/s write. RAID and LDPC support make it a strong choice for content creators and anyone handling large amounts of data.

Then there’s the ES75, the fastest in the lineup. Featuring PCIe 4.0 and NVMe 2.0, it cranks out speeds of 7000MB/s read and 6500MB/s write. It’s built for high-performance users, from video editors to hardcore gamers. LDPC and RAID support help ensure long-term reliability.

But here’s the real question -- why no PCIe 5.0 option? With PCIe 5.0 SSDs becoming more common, especially for enthusiasts and workstation users, it’s a little odd that Silicon Power stopped at PCIe 4.0. Maybe there’s something in the works, but for now, the Endura series sticks to last-gen speeds. Oh well.

Sadly, Silicon Power hasn’t revealed pricing yet, but these SSDs should be available here soon.

