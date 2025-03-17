If you’re a fan of PowerToys Run, you’ll absolutely love the upcoming Windows Command Palette module

No Comments
Windows Command Palette PowerToys module

There is a lot -- and we mean a lot -- to love about PowerToys, and one of the most popular components of the utility collection is PowerToys Run. Loved by power users, this module is a super-powered launcher, search tool, terminal, command line, and more all wrapped up in one.

And soon it could be bettered. We’re not talking about an update version of PowerToys Run with new capabilities, but a completely new module -- Windows Command Palette. Also known as CmdPal, Windows Command Palette is described as the “next iteration of PowerToys Run”.

See also:

Extensibility is at the heart of Windows Command Palette, with the aim being that it will become “your one-stop launcher to start anything”. In the current stage of development, the majority of existing PowerToys Run modules have already been ported across, and there are more in the pipeline.

There are also new capabilities to be found here, including:

  • You can now search for packages on winget and install them right from the palette. This also powers searching for extensions for the palette
  • The calculator has an entirely new implementation. This is currently less feature complete than the original PT Run one - we're looking forward to updating it to be more complete for future ingestion in Windows
  • "Bookmarks" allow you to save shortcuts to files, folders, and webpages as top-level commands in the palette.

Interestingly, this new module looks set to be short-lived -- at least within PowerToys itself. The developers say:

CmdPal will eventually graduate out of PowerToys to live as its own application, which is why it's implemented just a little differently than most other modules. Enabling CmdPal will install its msix package.

The CI was minorly changed to support CmdPal version numbers independent of PowerToys itself. It doesn't make sense for us to start CmdPal at v0.90, and in the future, we want to be able to rev CmdPal independently of PT itself.

You can find out more here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

If you’re a fan of PowerToys Run, you’ll absolutely love the upcoming Windows Command Palette module

How GenAI is set to change procurement [Q&A]

Debian Linux 12.10 drops just in time for St. Patrick’s Day with security fixes

Need to search terabytes of enterprise data? Tips for getting quickly to that 4-leaf clover

Hate Copilot? Microsoft just released a Windows update that erroneously deletes the AI assistant

This big Oreon 10 update might be the push you need to finally leave Microsoft Windows behind

The internet's first .com was registered 40 years ago today -- six years before the launch of the web

Most Commented Stories

Who needs Windows 11? FreeXP is a modern version of Microsoft's greatest OS, powered by Debian Linux

71 Comments

'It just works': AcreetionOS is the easy-to-use alternative to Windows 10/11 -- switch to it now

45 Comments

New Firefox terms of use could push users to Google Chrome

27 Comments

Windows Vista 2025 Edition fixes Windows 11's biggest problems -- download it now

27 Comments

Windows 20 is the upgrade Windows 11 should have been -- download it now

15 Comments

Forget Windows 12, Windows 11 2025 Edition is the Microsoft operating system we need!

15 Comments

Microsoft is ready to create more annoyance by rolling out OneDrive ads to Office users

14 Comments

Forget Google Chrome and Firefox, LibreWolf is the privacy focused browser you've been looking for

13 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.