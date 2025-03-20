Google Wallet update means kids can now use digital payments and store their passes

No Comments
Google Wallet for children

Google is rolling out a significant update to Google Wallet that opens up the digital wallet to children.

The update enables children to not only make digital payments and use tap-to-pay, but also to store a range of passes, cards and tickets in one place. The consent of a parent or guardian is required to add a child’s card to Google Wallet, and there are comprehensive supervision tools available.

See also:

Google is quick to stress that children should only be allowed to make digital payments on their Android device using Google Wallet with the “appropriate supervision” of parents or guardians. The company says that the update to the digital wallet gives kids a way to “securely tap to pay in stores and keep supported passes like event tickets, library cards and gift cards in one convenient place”.

Explaining how parents and guardians remain in control of how the system is used, Google says:

Safety and security are core to the Google Wallet experience and this update also gives parents tools to help manage the Wallet experience for their children. A child’s payment cards can only be added with parental consent, and parents will receive an email whenever their child makes a transaction. Parents can also easily track recent purchases, remove payment cards and turn off access to passes right in Family Link.

The rollout is not yet taking place on a worldwide scale, but the option for children to make use of Google Wallet is hitting the US, the UK, Australia, Spain and Poland over the coming weeks. Although Google does not talk about plans to extend availability to other parts of the world, it seems likely that it will go global at some point in the future.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Free AI tools add to surge in attacks on applications

Google Wallet update means kids can now use digital payments and store their passes

Microsoft brings Copilot back from the dead after accidentally nuking it

Windows 11 build 26100.3613 hits the Release Preview Channel with an updated Task Manager that actually makes sense

Top 10 data security best practices for 2025

How startups are redefining conflict

Plex announces higher prices and new remote streaming rules

Most Commented Stories

Who needs Windows 11? FreeXP is a modern version of Microsoft's greatest OS, powered by Debian Linux

71 Comments

'It just works': AcreetionOS is the easy-to-use alternative to Windows 10/11 -- switch to it now

47 Comments

New Firefox terms of use could push users to Google Chrome

27 Comments

Windows Vista 2025 Edition fixes Windows 11's biggest problems -- download it now

27 Comments

Forget Windows 12, Windows 11 2025 Edition is the Microsoft operating system we need!

15 Comments

Windows 20 is the upgrade Windows 11 should have been -- download it now

15 Comments

Microsoft is ready to create more annoyance by rolling out OneDrive ads to Office users

14 Comments

Forget Google Chrome and Firefox, LibreWolf is the privacy focused browser you've been looking for

13 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.