DOOGEE launches rugged Blade GT Ultra Android 14 smartphone

DOOGEE has officially launched the Blade GT Ultra, and this thing is legit. Seriously, folks, it's a rugged Android 14 smartphone that’s absolutely loaded with specs and packed with features. Best of all, it is competitively priced to tempt buyers away from better-known brands.

Make no mistake, this is not some bare-bones budget phone. The Blade GT Ultra packs serious performance with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor built on a 4nm process, paired with 16GB of RAM (plus an additional 20GB of virtual RAM) and 512GB of storage. The rear cameras includes a 100MP AI main sensor, while the front shooter comes in at 32MP.

The 6.72-inch screen isn’t OLED, but it’s still decent. It’s a 120Hz FHD+ IPS panel with an 86 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 20:9 aspect ratio. That means smooth visuals for gaming, scrolling, and media playback.

DOOGEE has also baked in a customizable “Light Elf” system so the phone can sync lighting effects with your music. If the volume is low, the lights stay dim. If you crank it up, the phone will flash to the beat. There’s even support for setting different lighting moods to match your vibe -- excited, mellow, or anywhere in between. It’s a fun addition.

Battery life is good. The 5500mAh cell is paired with 33W fast charging, and the whole thing runs Android 14 out of the box. The Blade GT Ultra also meets IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H durability standards, so it’s built to survive drops, dust, and water.

The DOOGEE Blade GT Ultra is available now from Amazon here for $509.99. It can be had in either black or silver. This pricing makes it much more affordable compared to many other Android smartphones from better-known makers.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.