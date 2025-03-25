Plugable USBC-7400H4 adapter lets you connect four 4K monitors to your laptop with just one USB-C port

Plugable is back again with yet another productivity-focused tool for both Windows and macOS. The company has launched the USBC-7400H4, a USB-C graphics adapter that can power four 4K displays at 60Hz. Yes, you read that right, folks -- a quartet of HDMI 4K monitors running off a single USB-C port!

This adapter is the first to use the new DisplayLink DL-7400 chipset, giving it capabilities most other adapters can’t match. It’s designed for professionals who want more screen real estate without turning their desk into a tangle of wires and dongles. But of course, it can be used by non-pros too.

Best of all, you don’t need an external power source. Yes, the USBC-7400H4 is bus-powered, so you can throw it in your bag and take it wherever you go. Despite being compact, it still offers USB-C Power Delivery pass-through up to 100W, which means you can keep your laptop charged while you’re running all those displays. That is particularly handy if your laptop only has a couple of ports to begin with.

You can grab the Plugable USBC-7400H4 now from Amazon here for just $124.95. However, for a limited time, there’s a clickable 10 percent launch discount -- it might be worth buying it sooner rather than later.

