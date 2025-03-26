Get 'The Ultimate Linux Shell Scripting Guide' for FREE and save $35.99!

No Comments

If you’re comfortable using the command line on Unix or Linux but haven’t fully explored Bash, this book is for you. It’s designed for programmers familiar with languages like Python, JavaScript, or PHP who want to make the most of shell scripting.

This isn’t just another theory-heavy book -- you’ll learn by doing. Each chapter builds on the last, taking you from shell basics to writing practical scripts that solve real-world problems. With nearly a hundred interactive labs, you’ll gain hands-on experience in automation, system administration, and troubleshooting.

While Bash is the primary focus, you'll also get a look at Z Shell and PowerShell, expanding your skills and adaptability. From mastering command redirection and pipelines to writing scripts that work across different Unix-like systems, this book equips you for real-world Linux challenges.

By the end, you'll be equipped to write efficient shell scripts that streamline your workflow and improve system automation.

The Ultimate Linux Shell Scripting Guide. from Packt, usually retails for $35.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on April 9, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Get 'The Ultimate Linux Shell Scripting Guide' for FREE and save $35.99!

 IT teams, don't fall behind the AI curve

5 reasons customers are choosing a cybersecurity platform over point products 

Cloud collaboration platforms exploited in phishing attacks

Medical devices vulnerable to exploits and insecure connections

Bitcoin: Volatile or maturing? Why 2025's price swings might signal market evolution, not instability

0patch releases yet another free fix for yet another 0day vulnerability in Windows that Microsoft has not addressed

Most Commented Stories

Windows 25 solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

61 Comments

'It just works': AcreetionOS is the easy-to-use alternative to Windows 10/11 -- switch to it now

48 Comments

Windows Vista 2025 Edition fixes Windows 11's biggest problems -- download it now

27 Comments

New Firefox terms of use could push users to Google Chrome

27 Comments

Windows 20 is the upgrade Windows 11 should have been -- download it now

16 Comments

Forget Windows 12, Windows 11 2025 Edition is the Microsoft operating system we need!

15 Comments

Microsoft is ready to create more annoyance by rolling out OneDrive ads to Office users

14 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- ReactOS, the Microsoft-free Windows operating system, just got a massive update! Download it now

14 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.