Remote desktop problems? Guess what? It’s probably because of another flaky update for Windows

Microsoft is, once again, using a Known Issue Rollback (KIR) to resolve a problem caused by yet another dodgy update for Windows. This time around, the issue sees Remote Desktop disconnecting and there is not yet a fix.

Just as with the recently fixed printer problems, the Remote Desktop issues are being caused by the January 2025 Windows preview update, but it is something that seems have been exacerbated by the March 2025 Windows security update.

In a post on the Release Health page, Microsoft points to the installation of the January 2025 Windows preview update as being a potential cause for Remote Desktop issues. But the company also says that it has “observed a significant increase in reports of this issue following the release of the March 2025 Windows security update”.

Going on to explain the symptoms, Microsoft says:

Users might notice their RDP sessions unexpectedly disconnecting after 65 seconds when establishing UDP-based connections from Windows 11, version 24H2 devices to RDS deployments running versions Windows Server 2016 or earlier. Resulting from this issue, users might experience frequent disconnections from their Remote Desktop and RDS sessions.

The KIR will help Home and Pro users, but sysadmins may have to turn to a Group Policy tweak. Full details of the problem, and instructions to the Group Policy fix can be found here.

