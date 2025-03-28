Microsoft launches new Windows 11 roadmap page so you can see what it has planned for the operating system

Billed as a way of increasing transparency, Microsoft has launched a new Windows Roadmap hub which is home to everything you could ever want to know about the new and upcoming features of Windows 11.

The page is designed with different types of Windows 11 users in mind. For anyone signed up for a Windows Insider channel, it’s a handy way to keep track of the rollout and availability of new features. For others, it provides a relatively reliable way to monitor what Microsoft is working on. And for Microsoft, it is a way to gather feedback.

The launch of the Windows Roadmap was announced on the Windows IT Pro Blog, and this gives you an idea of just who Microsoft is expecting to access the hub -- and perhaps who it is really pitched at. But in reality, anyone who is interested in Windows 11, and the direction in which Microsoft is taking it, is able to use the Windows Roadmap.

The tagline for the page is “View the latest productivity, security and reliability updates for Windows 11”, and it is already packed with interesting snippets of info about what Microsoft has planned.

In a blog post about the new site, Microsoft says:

The Windows roadmap is a step forward in increasing transparency. On the roadmap, you can find information on Windows 11 improvements and features that:

  • Are currently available to validate in the Windows Insider Program.
  • Are gradually rolling out.
  • Are generally available (fully enabled in the monthly non-security update).

Within the roadmap, you can also find instructions on how to access new features and improvements before they're enabled by default in your estate.

Just as with the Windows Insider channels, things that appear on the Windows Roadmap are no guarantee that a given feature will be delivered. Microsoft explains:

The Windows roadmap provides estimated release dates and descriptions for features being released. All information is subject to change. As a feature or product is canceled or postponed, information will be removed from this website.

You can check out the Windows Roadmap here, and Microsoft is open to feedback and suggestions.

