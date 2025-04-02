Lexar unveils 1TB PLAY PRO microSD Express card as Nintendo Switch 2 pricing and release date are revealed

Lexar has officially launched its PLAY PRO microSD Express card. This launch seems quite perfectly timed with today’s announcement of both the Nintendo Switch 2’s pricing and availability.

The PLAY PRO microSD Express card utilizes the SD 7.1 specification, which integrates both PCIe 3.0 and NVMe 1.3. The card can achieve read speeds up to 900MB/s and write speeds up to 600MB/s. These impressive speeds are particularly beneficial for gaming applications, as they can potentially reduce load times.

While the card is designed to be forward-compatible with devices supporting the microSD Express standard, it also maintains backward compatibility with UHS-I and UHS-II devices, operating at reduced speeds in those contexts.

Pricing for the PLAY PRO microSD Express card is set at $199.99 for the 1TB model, $99.99 for the 512GB version, and $49.99 for the 256GB option. You can buy the card here now. Lexar will support the PLAY PRO microSD Express card with a limited lifetime warranty.

