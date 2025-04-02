Nintendo Switch 2 launches June 5 with magnetic Joy-Con 2 controllers and mouse support

Three months after officially announcing the long-rumored Switch 2, Nintendo has revealed when you'll be able to buy the follow-up to its hugely popular hybrid game system -- and the good news is you won't have long to wait.

Nintendo Switch 2 will hit store shelves in the United States on June 5, priced at $449.99, and it’s coming with a bunch of changes that might surprise longtime fans.

One notable upgrade is the new pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers. These don’t just slide into place anymore -- they attach magnetically. Even more interesting, each one can apparently function as a mouse in certain games. While that sounds cool in theory, we’ll have to wait and see how well it actually works in practice.

Nintendo is also promising faster performance and a more colorful gaming experience, thanks to a bigger screen and beefed-up internals. The company didn’t give specific technical details during the announcement (sadly), but it made it clear that this is meant to take the original Switch formula and push it further. Yes, it still docks to your TV. Yes, it still works on the go. And yes, it still supports multiplayer with those detachable controllers.

In the box, buyers will get the Nintendo Switch 2 console, a pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers, Joy-Con 2 Grip, Joy-Con 2 Straps, Nintendo Switch 2 Dock, Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cable, AC Adapter, and a USB-C Charging Cable.

Nintendo is also releasing a launch bundle for fans of its most popular racing franchise. For $499.99, you can get the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle, which includes the console and a download code for the new Mario Kart World game.