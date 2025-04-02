Nintendo Switch 2 launches June 5 with magnetic Joy-Con 2 controllers and mouse support

No Comments

Three months after officially announcing the long-rumored Switch 2, Nintendo has revealed when you'll be able to buy the follow-up to its hugely popular hybrid game system -- and the good news is you won't have long to wait.

Nintendo Switch 2 will hit store shelves in the United States on June 5, priced at $449.99, and it’s coming with a bunch of changes that might surprise longtime fans.

One notable upgrade is the new pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers. These don’t just slide into place anymore -- they attach magnetically. Even more interesting, each one can apparently function as a mouse in certain games. While that sounds cool in theory, we’ll have to wait and see how well it actually works in practice.

Nintendo is also promising faster performance and a more colorful gaming experience, thanks to a bigger screen and beefed-up internals. The company didn’t give specific technical details during the announcement (sadly), but it made it clear that this is meant to take the original Switch formula and push it further. Yes, it still docks to your TV. Yes, it still works on the go. And yes, it still supports multiplayer with those detachable controllers.

In the box, buyers will get the Nintendo Switch 2 console, a pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers, Joy-Con 2 Grip, Joy-Con 2 Straps, Nintendo Switch 2 Dock, Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cable, AC Adapter, and a USB-C Charging Cable.

Nintendo is also releasing a launch bundle for fans of its most popular racing franchise. For $499.99, you can get the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle, which includes the console and a download code for the new Mario Kart World game.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Windows 11 finally gets a proper Start menu with this Quantum upgrade -- install it now

Nintendo Switch 2 launches June 5 with magnetic Joy-Con 2 controllers and mouse support

The rise of the 'gray bots' targeting websites for data

The core pillars of cyber resiliency

AI contributes to a more complex privacy landscape

AI-driven video is ushering in a new era of collaboration

Politically motivated DDoS attacks target critical infrastructure

Most Commented Stories

Windows 25 solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

66 Comments

'It just works': AcreetionOS is the easy-to-use alternative to Windows 10/11 -- switch to it now

48 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- ReactOS, the Microsoft-free Windows operating system, just got a massive update! Download it now

19 Comments

Windows 20 is the upgrade Windows 11 should have been -- download it now

16 Comments

Microsoft is ready to create more annoyance by rolling out OneDrive ads to Office users

14 Comments

Forget Google Chrome and Firefox, LibreWolf is the privacy focused browser you've been looking for

13 Comments

Forget Windows 11 and try AerynOS instead -- this new Linux distro just got a fresh ISO and powerful updates

12 Comments

Elon Musk merges xAI with X to distract from Twitter debt disaster and Donald Trump backlash

9 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.