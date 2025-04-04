Google launches Sec-Gemini v1 AI model to improve cybersecurity defense

Google is once again leaning into its Gemini brand, this time with a focus on cybersecurity. You see, the search giant has announced Sec-Gemini v1, an experimental new AI model. It is designed to help security professionals fight back against cyber threats using real-time data and advanced reasoning. Because AI makes everything better, right?

Look, folks, attackers only need to get lucky once, while defenders have to be right every time. That unfortunate imbalance has made cybersecurity a nightmare for many organizations. Google is hoping AI might change that, giving defenders a slight edge.

Sec-Gemini v1 is built on top of Gemini, but it’s not just some repackaged chatbot. Acrually, it has been tailored with security in mind, pulling in fresh data from sources like Google Threat Intelligence, the OSV vulnerability database, and Mandiant’s threat reports. This gives it the ability to help with root cause analysis, threat identification, and vulnerability triage.

Google says the model performs better than others on two well-known benchmarks. On CTI-MCQ, which measures how well models understand threat intelligence, it scores at least 11 percent higher than competitors. On CTI-Root Cause Mapping, it edges out rivals by at least 10.5 percent. Benchmarks only tell part of the story, but those numbers suggest it’s doing something right.

The obvious question is whether it’s truly helpful or just another flashy AI tool with limited real-world value. The security industry has seen plenty of promises that didn’t quite deliver. Google clearly hopes this one will be different.

Right now, Sec-Gemini v1 isn’t being made widely available. Google is giving early access to select institutions, researchers, NGOs, and security professionals. It’s meant for experimentation and research -- at least for now. If you meet that criteria, you can request access here.

