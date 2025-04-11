Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-forty-two in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft released security updates for Windows this week that introduce a few new features to Windows 11 as well. The update creates a mysterious inetpub folder in the root drive next to that, which is empty and can be deleted.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Action Click

Ashampoo Action Click allows you to create macros for repetitive tasks. Think launching multiple programs at once, opening your favorite websites and signing in, or performing specific mouse or keyboard actions.

The base version is free, but ad-powered. Every macro is then accessible via a small launcher. Groups are available to sort actions and improve manageability.

Anyburn 6.4

Anyone still burning data to discs? AnyBurn is a long-standing disc-burning app for Windows that supports all major formats and operations. The free version has a few limitations, notably no support for converting audio file formats or installing Windows to USB drives.

The latest version supports creating MP3 discs now.

Flyby11 2.0

Flyby11 is an open source application for Windows that allows you to bypass most of the hardware restrictions when installing or upgrading the operating system.

Just drop the Windows 11 ISO image on the interface to get started. Links are provided in the interface. Setup then starts in the background and you are guided through the process.

