Most enterprise hybrid Active Directory environments have critical vulnerabilities

A new survey of more than 1,000 IT and security professionals carried out for Cayosoft finds that 88 percent of enterprise hybrid Active Directory environments have critical vulnerabilities.

Microsoft Active Directory is a key element of enterprise IT, but the 2025 Active Directory Insights report identifies glaring gaps in resilience, security, and operational efficiency that could leave critical systems exposed to attack.

Findings include 48 percent of organizations lacking proper privilege management processes and only 17 percent effectively monitoring sensitive AD changes, exposing critical systems to insider threats and misconfigurations.

Manual processes are still common too, with 47 percent of IT teams still relying on native tools that lack modern functionality. 88 percent of organizations report a need for unified visibility across hybrid AD environments but say they lack the tools to achieve it.

"Though Active Directory just turned 25 years old, it continues to be the backbone of nearly
every IT infrastructure," says Robert Bobel, CEO of Cayosoft. "Despite this, well over half of
organizations still use insufficient methods for management and security, creating huge risks."

Modern hybrid environments need advanced, built-for-hybrid tools in order to avoid blind spots in security, visibility, and control. But the survey reveals that 40 percent of hybrid organizations still rely on on-premises AD as their primary management and security solution, leaving security, compliance, and service availability in jeopardy.

"In today's hybrid environments, many organizations leverage Entra ID for cloud-based identity
and access, but remain critically exposed through their AD services," adds Dmitry Sotkinov, chief product officer at Cayosoft. "It's equivalent to locking the windows of a building without closing the front door."

You can get the full report from the Cayosoft site.

Image credit: Momius/depositphotos.com

Most enterprise hybrid Active Directory environments have critical vulnerabilities

