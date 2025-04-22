1Password adds protection for agentic AI in the enterprise

Current AI models can perform many tasks such as generating text, but these are 'prompted' -- that is the AI isn't acting by itself. But this is about to change with the arrival of agentic AI.

Gartner estimates that by 2028, 33 percent of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI, up from less than one percent in 2024, enabling 15 percent of day-to-day work decisions to be made autonomously.

1Password is introducing new agentic AI Security capabilities as part of the 1Password Extended Access Management platform to secure and govern identities, credentials, and access of autonomous AI agents in the enterprise.

"We're standing at the precipice of a massive transformation," says David Faugno, co-CEO at 1Password. "AI agents have the potential to be a massive accelerator of productivity and innovation, but only if we can secure and govern their access to enterprise data and systems. Agentic AI doesn't just analyze data; it acts. It takes initiative, interfaces with sensitive systems, and carries out workflows independently. And since existing enterprise applications were designed for human usability, the AI agents will need to be able to execute human-like activities such as logging into systems to perform work. Legacy identity and access management solutions were not designed to govern or secure non-human, non-machine identities like AI agents. That means we need to evolve how we think about trust, access, and control. With Agentic AI Security, 1Password is giving enterprises the tools to embrace this next era of automation with confidence, so they can move fast, stay secure, and grow without constraints."

Features include programmatic management of vault items which allows developers to build AI workflows that securely read, write, share, and rotate secrets at runtime. IT and developers can create scoped API keys for AI agents to retrieve secrets from 1Password vaults, without exposing full human credentials.

Enterprise Password Manager also provides vaults to securely store secrets for AI agents to access service providers to automate tasks, as well as provide audit logs to track machine identity for enterprise security teams.

Among things coming later this year access governance will give IT teams gain full visibility and control over SaaS apps, enabling them to discover shadow IT, automate access reviews, and eliminate wasted spend while enforcing security and compliance. There will also be secure, one-click access to both managed and unmanaged business apps -- streamlining sign-ins, access requests, and remediation for end-users from a single, browser-based hub.

Image Credit: Twoapril Studio/Dreamstime.com