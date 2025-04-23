Visa makes public its product design system to streamline payment app creation

In today's fast-paced digital landscape, many product teams are under pressure to deliver payment solutions faster while ensuring accessibility and security across platforms.

To help address these industry needs, payments company Visa is announcing today that for the first time its Visa Product Design System (VPDS), an all-encompassing platform within the Visa technology stack designed to improve the product design and development process, will be publicly available.

In use internally since 2018, VPDS can help streamline design and development workflows with pre-tested components and patterns that integrate seamlessly with new and existing experiences. VPDS helps unify and elevate products, infusing them with the next generation thinking, consistent design and development patterns, and reliability and security.

By providing a unified system of components, accessibility standards, and documentation, VPDS enables teams to deliver consistent, scalable, and user-centered experiences across each product. Its integration into the product development lifecycle helped accelerate delivery while ensuring alignment with Visa’s global brand and security requirements.

It includes 'Visa Flutter' components components designed to provide a native-like experience, smooth performance and consistent UI, whether on Android or iOS. There are also HTML/CSS components, designed to support framework-agnostic applications and platforms.

The company's blog on the announcement says, "The platform unifies teams giving everyone a shared set of tools to design and build products. Instead of starting from scratch or reinventing the wheel, teams can build on smart, well-tested patterns that reflect modern thinking and the latest best practices. The public release of VPDS will make it easier for our partners -- and future partners whether established fintechs, emerging startups, or banks -- to build with the same standards tools and principles that drive Visa's global products. The system can help foster collaboration -- and position developers to become more connected within Visa's ecosystem of merchants and consumers."

You can find out more on the Visa site.

Image credit: DarioSz/depositphotos.com