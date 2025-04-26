Never mind Windows 11, Commodore OS Vision 3.0 is the retro-inspired OS you didn't know you needed -- download it now!

We regularly suggest operating systems to consider if you’re feeling disillusioned by Windows 11, and judging by their popularity, Microsoft should be concerned by just how many people are looking to jump ship.

Commodore OS Vision has just been updated to version 3.0, and it’s a major overhaul. The Linux-based operating system offers the modern features you’d expect, but with a retro twist. It’s also packed with classic Commodore content that will appeal to anyone who owned one of those systems in the past.

Commodore OS Vision is a free fan-made Linux distribution inspired by Commodore’s legacy and which serves as the default installation for Commodore branded machines such as the Commodore 64x.

Developed by enthusiasts and now based on Debian Bookworm, the newly updated Commodore OS Vision 3.0 is described as a retro-futuristic vision of what the company might have built had it continued to innovate beyond its heyday.

Commodore OS Vision is being billed as the largest games-focused Linux distribution ever made, bundling over 200 Linux-compatible titles, including a curated collection of classic Commodore games and demo scene releases that aim to rekindle the nostalgia of 8-bit and 16-bit computing. The new distribution also includes Commodore OS BASIC V1, a new take on the BASIC programming language that supports 3D graphics, sprites, tilemaps, physics, and user-defined types.

In addition, the OS comes with pixel-based editors and music tools for creating C64 sprites, charsets, MODs, and SID tunes. A retro-themed Settings Manager rounds out the experience, allowing users to configure startup animations, retro sound effects, and emulation profiles for a more authentic feel.

Finally, Version 3.0 introduces Commodore OS Central that will act as a content and support hub for users. The team behind it says the long-term goal is to develop this into a launcher for games and community-created content, combining manuals, resources, and social features.

Commodore OS Vision 3.0 is available now as a free download. You can find the installation instructions here.

Image Credit: Vadymvdrobot / Dreamstime.com