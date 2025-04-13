Windows 7 Elite Edition fixes Microsoft's biggest Windows 11 mistake

Ever since Microsoft pulled the plug on support for Windows 7 in January 2020, many users have felt like something was missing. Known for its clean interface, reliability, and minimal bloat, Windows 7 struck a balance that newer versions of Microsoft Windows have struggled to replicate.

While Windows 10 and 11 have introduced modern features and visual updates, not everyone welcomes the shift, especially those who value simplicity and familiarity (and don't want AI features jammed in everywhere). For a lot of longtime Windows users, Windows 7 wasn’t just an operating system; it was the sweet spot in Microsoft’s design history, and its "end of life" marked the beginning of a long search for that classic experience in a modern shell.

If you’re unhappy with how Windows 11 looks, and aren't a fan of the centered Start menu and taskbar that it now sports, Windows 7 could provide you with the answer -- well, sort of.

Windows 7 Elite Edition is a modern theme for Windows 11 that transforms Microsoft’s newest OS by applying some design lessons from an old one. Windows 7 Elite Edition isn’t the classic Windows 7 as we know it, but it does have an element about it, and it left aligns the Start menu and taskbar, and adds some nice touches to it at the same time as you can see in these screenshots.

Link Vegas has created a video showcasing the changes that Windows 7 Elite Edition makes to the operating system, and it also shows you how to install it. It’s not a quick process, and there’s lots of renaming and copying files involved, so watch the video first and decide if you want to apply the theme and enjoy the improvements it makes.

For the Windows 7 Elite Edition theme you'll need:

